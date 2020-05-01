It is a mask entirely made in France and reusable 100 times. Realized in record time by a collective * of engineers, researchers and business leaders from the Grenoble region, it was born from 3D printing. It is neither an FF (Face Filter) P1, the so-called surgical mask, nor an FFP2, the so-called duck – two devices made entirely of filter material – but an FMP1 (Face Mask) which covers the nose, mouth and chin, thanks to a flexible face piece that matches the shape of the face.

“Everything started with a request for interns in medicine from the Grenoble University Hospital”, details Pierre-Emmanuel Frot, engineer and member of the collective, all obviously worried about the shortage and the difficulties in supplying masks that caregivers face for several weeks already. In record time, in practice three weeks, all stages of design and industrialization were successfully completed.

As a result, Ocov is a reusable mask thanks to the use of five washable and interchangeable filters, each of which can be used about twenty times. This FMP1 is made up of two parts, both made of hypoallergenic plastic. On the one hand, an external, rigid skirt connected to the straps for mechanical strength, on the other, an internal, flexible skirt with a grid in which a filter slides, made up of different washable textiles, and covered a cap.

Credit: Ocov

An exhaled air leakage rate of less than 2%

“During filtration tests, this FMP1 demonstrated a rate of exhaled air leakage of less than 2%, less than that of FFP 1 or 2, which must be less than 8%”, details Pierre Emmanuel Frot. According to the collective, Ocov ensures a good seal between the ambient atmosphere and the face, and its wearing would be comfortable (it does not fall from the bridge of the nose like the FFP1).

But its main asset which positions it as a sustainable alternative is to be above all reusable, up to 100 times thanks to the five filters delivered with the mask, all washable and interchangeable. Note that for this stage of washing and disinfecting these filters, “the most suitable thermal process seems to be the use of a dryer or a double boiler”, explains the engineer. In the end, its cost price is therefore very competitive, i.e. 28 cents for one use, the mask having to be sold at a price of 28 euros.

Weekly production of 1 million in May and 5 million by the end of June

It is a Lyonnaise SME, Ouvry, which was chosen to ensure the industrialization and the placing on the market of the mask. “A pre-series of 5,000 units of this FMP1 is being manufactured, explains the engineer. The objective is to produce one million masks per week in May and to exceed 5 million by the end of June, which corresponds to 500 million current disposable masks. ” Another advantage of this device: an obviously drastic reduction of waste and its elimination.

130,000 masks are already reserved today and the Michelin company will offer part of the masks ordered from the Regional Health Agencies (ARS). Target audience: local authorities, technical agents, caregivers, general public …. Marketing is planned in the coming weeks, the last qualification tests being underway.

If its design can certainly evoke the “gas mask” of fighter pilots, its designers have planned to decline it in different colors, or even to personalize it.

* Atomic Energy Commission, Michelin, A. Raymond, Schneider, Ouvry, APA, Sofileta, Grenoble City Hall, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region, Regional Health Agency, CHU Grenoble Alpes, Isère prefecture, order of doctors , French Society of Disaster Medicine.