One of the most demanded products by the current pandemic is the mouth covers, which although many people do not like to use them, they are already a requirement to enter different establishments.

Many brands have realized this and have taken advantage to do business, even high-end brands have launched mouth covers at excessive costs, such as the Urban Outfitters brand, Louis Vuitton, even Fendi.

But there are others that have gone from being conventional materials to smart masks, such as the models launched by the Xiaomi brand with layers of sterilizing and releasing smoke to users.

Now it is revealed that Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem is working on a face mask that can be charged with the cable of your cell phone. But also, and according to information taken up by ., it indicates that it will be able to kill the coronavirus with heat.

This mask heats up to 70 degrees, and although it seems a promising option Professor Allon Moses, from this center, points out that if this virus is exposed to this temperature for half an hour, it ensures its death.

The mask industry:

Market value of facial masks have reached 37.16 billion dollars worldwide during this 2020 and according to Statista data, these could reach 39.57 by 2021 and up to 42.14 billion by 2022.

Masks will increase in value in future years, but this is not something recent, because over the years their relevance has increased, especially in Asian countries.

This in relation to health clearly, imagine that in 2018 they increased their value from 32.76 to 34.89 billion dollars worldwide, even according to Statista by 2025 they could increase to 50.91 billion dollars.

Which makes sense if we consider the origin of the current pandemic and earlier. You see, the World Health Organization points out that this virus was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012 and ensures that the data on its transmission severity and clinical impact are very limited.

It is true that an epidemic has very negative results in storing high case fatality rates. An example of this is 1817 when cholera was considered a pandemic because it started in Southeast Asia and spread to other parts of the world, this was the first and many others triggered it, such as the seventh pandemic cholera wave that quickly spread to other countries. from Asia, Europe, Africa and in 1991 came to Latin America.

