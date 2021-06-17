A Maserati Ghibli that belonged to Sinatra, up for auction

Enlarge

ACD June 17, 2021

Frank Sinatra was a great car collector and now one of his listed pieces is up for auction: a 1970 Maserati Ghibli.

Frank Sinatra He was one of the most incredible voices among singers of the 20th century, but he was also a great collector of cars. Now one of the most coveted cars, a 1970 Maserati Ghibli it can be yours, as it goes up for auction thanks to the Barret-Jackson company.

It will be between June 17 and 19 when the American auction house host an event packed with precious pieces that belonged to various American celebrities, including the aforementioned Maserati Ghibli by Frank Sinatra.

A classic that belonged to various celebrities

4 photos Frank Sinatra’s 1970 Maserati Ghibli, up for auction

The car has undergone a complete restoration which has returned it to its former glory, with the replacement of various components and the recovery of the worn ones. This Maserati from 1970 has only traveled just over 33,000 km, and it is still powered by a 330 hp 4.7-liter twin-overhead cam V8 engine coupled to a 5-speed ZF manual gearbox.

This Ghibli became the property of Sinatra from 1973, when “The Voice” bought it from his son-in-law Wes Farrel. At the time of purchase, American star installed custom license plate with the legend “FAS IV”.

The Maserati then changed hands after a few years, being bought by actor George Hamilton, who in turn sold it to Dave Thomas, the founder of Wendy’s, becoming part of his private collection.

Today, Sinatra’s Maserati has a approximate value of 180,000 euros, but the fact that its owner was the singer will undoubtedly raise the bid price quite a bit.

As we say, This is not the only car in Frank Sinatra’s extensive collection. Other notable models were a Chrysler convertible from the mid-30s, a 1955 Ford Thunderbird, a 1956 Continental Mark II, a 1958 Cadillac ElDorado, a Jaguar XJS, and even a 1969 Lamborghini Miura..

