A Marxist and a prosecutor ‘hawk’ advise Castillo in Peru

A former World Bank economist who believes in fiscal prudence and a Cuban-trained Marxist neurosurgeon are among those vying for influence over Pedro Castillo, the frontrunner to become Peru's next president.

Castillo, 51, a former school teacher from the Peruvian highlands, has no experience in national politics, so his advisers are likely to have great influence to govern a country of 32 million people.

With 98% of the votes counted, Castillo leads with 50.2% of the preferences, compared to 49.8% of his rival Keiko Fujimori. The victory has already been awarded, although this has not been confirmed by the electoral authority.

If he maintains the advantage, he will assume command on July 28.

The country’s stocks, bonds and currency have fluctuated sharply this week as investors try to assess how radical Castillo will be if he becomes president next month. That may depend on which of your advisers wins the lead.

Veronika Mendoza

Mendoza, 40, is a former French-Peruvian congresswoman whose proposals to tax the rich make her a natural ally of Castillo. Several of the people now advising the candidate, including her top economic adviser, previously worked with her. After being in sixth place in the first round of the presidential elections, he supported Castillo, and gave him a team of professionals to draw up a government plan, while he, in return, signed a commitment to respect democratic institutions and international agreements on human rights.

If Castillo wins a narrow victory, which seems likely, Mendoza’s support may have been decisive, helping to broaden his appeal beyond his Marxist political party and rural base.

“There has been a slow transition process, where Verónika Mendoza’s economic team has gained prominence around the candidate,” said Giovanna Peñaflor, founder of Imasen, a Lima-based political research company. This should tend to moderate Castillo’s program, Peñaflor said.

James Bosworth, founder of Hxagon, a political risk analysis firm that covers emerging markets, said Mendoza is absolutely key to getting something passed in Congress.

It’s not about your party’s votes, but about your personal knowledge of how Congress works and the coalitions necessary to pass things, he said.

Pedro Francke

Since his top economic adviser was appointed last week, former World Bank economist Pedro Francke has tried to convince Peruvian voters and investors that Castillo is not a dangerous radical. He was part of the Mendoza team during the first round.

Francke, 60, has called for fiscal prudence and inflation targets and opposes the nationalization of companies.

All of that is music to investors’ ears, but there are also powerful voices trying to steer Castillo in a much more radical direction.

Vladimir Cerrón

Cerrón, 50, is a radical Marxist and neurosurgeon who lived for years in Cuba, where he studied medicine. As founder and leader of the Peru Libre de Castillo party, he controls the largest movement in Congress, which would guarantee him great influence in a Castillo government.

He is the owner of the party and the one who put the members of Peru Libre in Congress, said Rodolfo Rojas, a partner in the Lima-based political advisory group Sequoia. If Castillo fights with Cerrón, he could be left without members in Congress, he added.

Castillo appears to have seen the need for a moderate course, but Cerrón’s power and influence will tend to take him in a more radical direction, Rojas said. Castillo has tried to distance himself from Cerrón in an attempt to win over moderate voters, but he needs their backing in the legislature to stay in power.

Cerrón’s party has 37 members in the 130-seat Congress, while Mendoza has 5. Castillo will need your support to avoid the fate of President Martín Vizcarra, who was removed from office last year. Still, it won’t have enough votes to pass laws without making alliances.

Hernando Cevallos

Like Cerrón, Cevallos is a doctor as well as a politician and advises Castillo on health issues. Peru has suffered one of the highest per capita mortality rates during the pandemic, and accelerating the vaccination campaign is an urgent necessity. Castillo has promised a massive increase in health spending if he wins. As a congressman in the 2016-2019 period, Cevallos promoted the medicinal use of cannabis and the improvement of the conditions of health workers.

