When the powers of a mutant were united with a Marvel monster, the result was so shocking that many heroes had to team up to face it.

The Multiple Man can make infinite copies of himself, which was horrible when he became the Marvel monster, the Wendigo. Jamie Madrox (aka The Multiple Man) has very useful mutant power as he can create seemingly limitless copies of himself. Furthermore, they all think and act independently of the original Multiple Man. Jamie can absorb his knowledge, skills, and memories. Using this ability, Jamie has been able to accumulate many talents by sending his “copies” to different parts of the world to learn valuable skills.

However, in an alternate reality, Jamie was forced to do something horrible with his powers, something that provoked him with a terrible curse. Although others have contracted this curse, it’s safe to say that Jamie Madrox experienced it in the most unpleasant way when he became the Marvel monster called the Wendigo.

Based on a creature from the folklore of the ancient tribes, the Marvel monster version of the Wendigo is a giant-skinned white creature, of enormous strength and almost invulnerable that haunts the Canadian desert in search of humans and animals to devour. The Wendigo is so powerful that both Wolverine and Hulk were once needed to subdue him, and even then he recovered quite quickly.

How is the Wendigo created?

The really disturbing thing about this Marvel monster is how the creature is created. Thanks to a curse in the Canadian desert, any human who resorts to cannibalism and eats human flesh will be cursed and transformed into the Wendigo. In addition you will have to roam the desert looking for others to save yourself. The curse can be lifted by mystical means, but it must always be transferred to someone else, as there must always be a Wendigo. In the parallel world “Earth-9997” where the events of Marvel’s Universe X: Beasts took place, Jamie Madrox once used his powers to send duplicates of himself to every point in the world to function as informants. Thanks to this strategy, Jamie was able to acquire and share incredible amounts of information with himself.

One of the “copies” (or possibly the original Jamie himself) was stationed in Wakanda and ended up trapped outside a Wakanda climate-maintaining dome. The entire area outside the dome was a frozen wasteland, and Jamie eventually committed cannibalism. Since he created and ate one of his own duplicates. While this Jamie was not in Canada, Jamie’s belief that his act of cannibalism had cursed him caused him to transform into the Wendigo and devastated Wakanda. Worse still, since this version of the Wendigo was born from a mutant who could duplicate himself, he retained Jamie’s powers and was able to duplicate himself into an army of Wendigos, each with a voracious appetite.

How did they defeat him?

Eventually, the X-Men and Wakanda’s army led the Wendigos to a burning pyre, causing them to feel enough pain to reintegrate into one being. When the monsters died, he returned to being Jamie Madrox and confessed how he had become the Marvel monster. Apologizing for his actions, Madrox died, although given the nature of Wendigo’s curse, someone else is likely to obtain it immediately.

While Wendigo’s curse is a horrible thing for anyone, in Jamie Madrox’s case, it became a truly dangerous plague that threatened to destroy everyone. Furthermore the Wendigo’s legendary hunger only increased as Madrox created more duplicates of himself. Which means the Multiple Man was easily the most shocking version of the Marvel monster ever created.