Marvel turns a rather minor inhuman character into the vivid image of Saitama from One-Punch Man, the popular manga / anime character.

One-Punch Man Saitama It would represent a significant challenge if you were to fight with some hero or villain from the Marvel Universe. As the name implies, he can defeat anyone with a single punch. However, he made a surprise cameo in a comic Marvel, without hitting anyone.

In All-New Inhumans # 5 from James Asmus, Andre Lima Araujo and Andres Mossa, a new hero is part of the Chinese People’s Defense Force. The unnamed character closely resembles Saitama from One-Punch Man. He is bald, has a similar cape, has the same color suit, and exact style of boots. It does not have sleeves, a belt, gloves, or the powers of One-Punch Man, but it cannot be denied that the character’s appearance is directly inspired by Saitama. It is too much of a coincidence. You can check it yourself below.

The unnamed character appears to have powers to control wildlife as he has a bird and a tiger under his control.

So inspiration is more about his looks, not the character’s power set. The hero may be a redesign of the metahuman known as Most Perfect Hero, who was wearing a yellow outfit (with a mask) in the China Defense Force, before being killed in his only appearance in Mighty Avengers # 27. But whoever the character is now, it’s clear that Saitama from One-Punch Man was the main design inspiration. Popular cartoon / anime cameos in comics are nothing new. Dragon Ball Z exists in the DC Comics Universe. On the other hand, the heroes of Marvel and DC exist in the Universe My Hero Academia.

It would be amazing to see Saitama from One-Punch Man appear in the Marvel Comics universe, as his powers would be a true test for all the most powerful heroes on Earth.

