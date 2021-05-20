A Marvel actor is working to launch the Sunfire series He already wrote it!

The popular Asian X-Men Sunfire could come to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a proposal from Simu-Liu, the protagonist of Shang-Chi.

It is becoming more and more common to see actors take on creative roles within productions. This would be the case of Simu liu, protagonist of Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings, who would not settle for his appearances on camera to Marvel. The artist seeks to provide a greater contribution to his community and considers that this requires much more than acting.

Ultimately, when all is said and done it will be more than just the roles that I took on as an actor. It will be what it can contribute to the world in terms of stories, in terms of culture, “he said in an interview for the magazine. Men’s Health. These words were pronounced referring to the Asian-American culture, of which it is a part.

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi)

This is why the celebrity revealed that in reality he has already been working on projects that star other members of such a social and ethnic group, among which the series of Sunfire, recognized character of ‘La Casa de las Ideas’.

From the above, the interpreter stated that, if allowed, he will dust off the “bible of several seasons” that he wrote in 2020 for said character of the X Men.

Sunfire

Sunfire (Solar Fire), meanwhile, was born in the comics in 1970, being one of the first Asian heroes of the comics. Your real name is Shiro yoshida And it can generate ultra-hot plasma as well as fly. The mutant has been part of The Avengers, the Big hero 6, the X-Men and other groups, but his arrogance has led him to face almost the same number of superheroes that he has supported.

On the other hand, it is not known that Kevin Feige intends to place the aforementioned as part of the UCMBut the success of Shang-Chi would cause the studio to consider Simu Liu’s voice a lot.

The Legend of the Ten Rings will premiere on September 3 and its cast will be Tony leung What Wenwu / The Mandarin, Awkwafina What Katy, Michelle Yeoh What Jiang Nan. It will also feature Meng’er Zhang What Xialing, Ronny chieng What Jon Jon, Fala Chen What Jiang li Y Florian Munteanu What Razor fist.