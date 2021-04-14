A Martian flight, the astronauts of the future, COVID or allergies and music with spider webs

This week’s episode begins in a cold Martian wasteland, where Ingenuity, the NASA drone that arrived inside Perseverance, plans to make successive flights in the coming weeks, as astrophysicist Jorge Plá, a researcher in Planetary Sciences, tells us. of the Center for Astrobiology (CSIC-INTA) associated with the NASA Astrobiology Program. In addition, we remember the tragedy of the Titanic, and how physics and some unfortunate events prevented the magnificent ship from staying afloat after the collision with an iceberg. We also spoke with Javier Santaolalla, doctor in Particle Physics and scientific communicator, who is presenting himself as a candidate for future ESA astronaut … and also with other candidates who wish to fulfill that dream: Julia, Ana, Alexia and Clara. We will learn to differentiate between COVID-19 and allergy; and we will be lucky enough to listen to the music that they compose, without knowing it the spiders: the sounds produced by the vibration of the strings of their fabrics.

