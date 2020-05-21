The effects of confinement have broken some taboos in the consumption of Spaniards who, until now, seemed immovable. An example: the purchase of local products. According to the latest study by the English market consultancy Kantar, up to 73% of consumers in Spain opt for buying more local and local products since the coronavirus crisis. Trend that, for many small producers, is being a lifesaver in these weeks.

But it is not always easy for these SMEs, since it is not only worth with the consumer’s desire; It is also necessary to have an online store and logistics that are powerful and broad enough to supply, via click, physical sales, which are greatly reduced – sometimes almost non-existent – due to mobility restrictions. Two issues that Correos have tried to solve through the Correos Market.

This online platform was born, a year ago, from the hand of Sergio Peinado, head of the Digital Solutions & E-commerce Area of ​​Correos, with the aim that all those small producers who wanted to could sell and distribute their items online , whether or not it had an online store. “The main objective of Correos Market was to provide all local producers with a new totally free sales and promotion channel,” says Peinado.

Sergio Peinado, Head of Correos Digital Solutions & E-commerce Area.

Now, with the motto #ParaEsoEstamos, Correos Market has become even more “a solid sales channel” for artisans. “Various reports indicate increases in e-commerce of 55% in the last month and it is more than likely that online sales will increase in the coming months. Hence, it is of utmost importance to provide adequate tools to all sellers who need it,” Explain. So far, 375 businesses have joined the market place that, in total, offers 2,826 products, ranging from forging objects to organic oil.

The Kantar report also argues that the pandemic has raised awareness of the value and importance of entrepreneurial work. “More and more people demand quality products, authentic and treated through 100% artisan processes. Hence, Correos Market can be a meeting point between artisans and this type of demand. On this platform, the client knows directly who they are the producers they are buying from, their history and their project, “explains Peinado.

To encourage purchases, Correos does not charge shipping costs and makes it easier for producers to use their logistics and the more than 5,000 offices throughout Spain in order to issue orders. Correos has also created its own quality seal that will provide, in addition to positioning the products, a sign of trust for customers.

A help during confinement

In the past month, the Correos platform has become a business opportunity for many small merchants. “Possibly it has been the best year of Internet shopping we have had so far,” says the producer of artisan jams Mariví Gallent, from Rubielos de Mora, a town with 600 inhabitants in Teruel. A year and a half ago, the homemade jams of Mari Golosa, the company she set up with her husband, were already on the shelves of many stores throughout Spain, but this commercial action was only carried out by phone; they needed to get into e-commerce. “When Correos offered us the possibility of selling online, we thought it was a great idea. We didn’t need to make a web page because with them we already had a platform to reach families directly, ”says the producer, one of the first to join the project and who, she says, is helping her a lot.

Gallent and several Mari Golosa workers make jam before the pandemic.

One of the objectives with which Correos Market was born was to provide support to producers in depopulated Spain. As a complement, the public company created the #YoMeQuedo campaign, aimed at raising public awareness of buying local products, and which has won this May the Internet Prize for Social Innovation in the category of Entrepreneurship and Research, a award that annually recognizes those initiatives that have stood out for promoting, innovating and facilitating the uses of the Internet in society. Now, with the motto Keep helping, the purpose of the project is to promote the consumption of local products and their online purchase.

