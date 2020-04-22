Few Metro users wear masks that cover their nose and mouth and maintain social distance to avoid the spread of COVID-19

EFE –

United States.- The few users of the subway from New York still using public transport, they travel in silence, with masks that cover their nose and mouth and maintaining social distance to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Only the announcement of the stations, the screeching of the wheels and the recommendations heard by the public address system break the monotony of the trip, until Nelson Vladimir Salmerón, the mariachi of the Line 7.

“To dance the bamba you need a little grace, a little grace and another little thing, Ay up and up!” Nelson sings, guitar in hand, before an audience distracted or concentrated on their thoughts and the mobile phone.



Someone raises his head as if to verify that the song is not being offered by the public address system of the transport network and look sideways at the person responsible for interpreting the Mexican classic that breaks out on this New York morning of coronavirus.

“I play in a group of mariachis and on weekdays I dedicate myself to playing on the train and I’m doing well,” says this young man of Salvadoran origin, before insisting that with his father “we also play like that, guitar and accordion, at private events, in restaurants and here on the subway too. ”



With his eyes punished by glaucoma, he assures that he does not hesitate to go out these days, although the pandemic has cut his income in half for lack of travelers, nor fear, despite the fact that “with the coronavirusMy dad doesn’t want to go play with me because he prefers to be at home. “

And it is that, as he comments, he is convinced that he exceeded the COVID-19 three weeks ago, when he spent a few days with a cough and a high fever.

“Cough grabbed me and I got the flu and fever, but it went away. But there it is that my dad does not want to get close to me, because he is afraid that the virus will happen to him,” Nelson jokingly comments. At 31, he suffers from glaucoma that has stolen his vision from his right eye and does not allow him to see well from his left, where he says he already has three “black spots”.



The authorities of New Yorkwhere the dead for the new coronavirus They advance unstoppably towards 20,000, ordered the closure of all non-essential activities on March 17, and public transport has continued to operate, albeit at a much slower rate in order to bring workers to their destinations and to Nelson, to cheer with his guitar travels.

His father was left blind at age 22 because “his glaucoma was complicated,” which Salmerón inherited, and his mother is blind from birth.

With his father, who in addition to singing and playing, offers classes in guitar, piano, accordion and trumpet, as shown by the business card that Nelson offers to everyone who is interested, the young man mariachi I played in the group “Los Rancheros” in restaurants and private parties, especially on Saturdays and Sundays.

During the week, he takes his music to the cars of the line 7, the most Latin American in the city and where the music of Nelson, who lives in the neighboring state of New Jersey, is most appreciated: “It is a very Latin neighborhood, that’s why I’m doing well,” he says with the calmness with which he advances. in these days of confinement.

He usually works eight hours – from eight in the morning to four in the afternoon -, from Tuesday to Sunday, because on Mondays – he clarifies -, after the weekend, people do not give money; but in times of pandemic it is one hour less – between half past ten in the morning and half past five in the afternoon.

He has a beard, a thin mustache and a guitar stuck to his chest, which he tears as he sings his music while standing, glued to one of the doors of the car and with his eyes closed, while confessing that there are techniques such as “ringing, plucking” that he has not learned well from his father.

As the station approaches, he lowers his guitar and takes a small paper bag out of his pocket to collect any money his fleeting pubic may leave him.

Most of the travelers continue theirs, except for a masked man, who abandons his reading, calmly pulls out his wallet and hands him a ticket.

During a working day since the coronavirus You can earn eighty dollars a day, in addition to the state aid you receive for your disability.

“Have a nice day”, he says to the man who extends the ticket before adding in Spanish “have a good trip” and continue his walk through the car without anyone offering him more money, to then go out on the platform and try his luck in the next convoy, as users continue their journey between the screeching of the wheels and the recommendations of the public address system. EFE