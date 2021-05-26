A map of dark matter reveals hidden bridges between galaxies

In this work, the researchers took a different approach than usual, using machine learning to build a model that uses information about the distribution and motion of galaxies to predict the distribution of dark matter. They built and trained their model using a large set of galaxy simulations, called Illustris-TNG, which includes galaxies, gases, other visible matter, and dark matter.

The new catalog contains complete data on the distribution and motion of more than 17,000 galaxies in the vicinity of the Milky Way, within 200 megaparsecs.

“Having a local map of the cosmic web opens a new chapter of cosmological study,” Jeong clarifies. “We can study how the distribution of dark matter relates to other emission data, which will help us understand the nature of dark matter. And we can study these filamentous structures directly, these hidden bridges between galaxies. “