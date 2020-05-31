Within hours of National Day of Healthy Distance, a user who was in the vicinity of the Observatory station of the Collective Transportation System (STC) Meter, had to be transferred to a hospital after presenting symptoms of COVID-19.

The events occurred on Friday afternoon, when the 37-year-old citizen identified as Patricio “N” began to have difficulty breathing and dizziness, so the Metro authorities had to react to the suspicion that he was infected with coronavirus.

Thus, the people who were inside the Observatory station of Line 1 were evacuated immediately.

After that, personnel from Industrial Safety and Hygiene provided help, moving it to the station cubicle and asking for support to medical services to value it.

At the place came a ERUM ambulance and paramedics with protective equipment to avoid getting infected, as well as a transportation capsule that isolates the virus, in order to remove the user from the Metro facilities.

These actions were recorded and shared on video on social networks, causing concern among citizens, mainly among those who were at the time.

Given what happened, trained personnel carried out the sanitation of the entire station and the route followed by the user to avoid contagion.

The STC Metro reported that the user was helped and transferred to the Enrique Cabrera Hospital of the Ministry of Health, located in the Álvaro Obregón city hall.

So far, authorities have not reported whether Patricio “N” tested positive for coronavirus.

Metro measures to take care of users’ health

Among the measures that the Metro implemented to protect citizens is the dosage of users when entering the stations.

As well as the installation of thermal imaging cameras in the entrance areas, which are operated by Industrial Safety and Hygiene to measure the temperature and, if necessary, carry out the indicated protocol.

It also encourages users to properly use the mouthguards and keep it on all the way, always keeping a healthy distance.

It should be remembered that this Saturday the government of Mexico City published the guidelines for the execution of the Gradual Plan towards the New Normality, in which it states that it will be compulsory for all the people that live or transit in the capital the use of mouth covers.

In the document published in the Official Gazette of the capital, the tag sneeze; not spit, if it is necessary to make it use a disposable handkerchief, put it in a plastic bag, tie it and throw it in the garbage; and before the presence of symptoms compatible with COVID-19, isolate and give immediate notice through LOCATEL or from the other tools available.

The use of goggles or masks for all people in open or closed public spaces; using gel antibacterial and / or hand washing Frequently; “Do not touch your face, eyes and mouth; not carry out greetings involving physical contact and keep the distance of 1.5 meters between people.

Also avoid the use of jewelry, ties, beards and mustaches, as they are reservoirs of viruses and other microorganisms ”, as stipulated in Chapter III, regarding sanitary measures.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Mexico City manufactures its own special mouthguards for doctors

UNAM proposes economic reopening plan for CDMX mayoralties based on their industry

These are the sectors that will resume activities from Monday on CDMX

Although hospital occupation has stabilized, CDMX remains at “maximum risk” of infections: Sheinbaum