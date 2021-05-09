A man with a restraining order kills his ex-wife and takes his life in Sagunto

A man he killed his ex-partner this Sunday, a 60-year-old woman, and has subsequently taken her own life in the Valencian town of Sagunto, according to sources from the National Police. There was a restraining order against the alleged perpetrator that prohibited him from approaching the victim.

The facts have happened after 8:00 p.m. this Sunday when the residents of a building in Sagunto have alerted the Police after hearing some screams.

The agents have arrived at the scene and have verified that the 60-year-old woman had died as a result of the stabbing supposedly caused by her ex-partner.

The alleged perpetrator, whose age has not been specified, took his own life after committing the crime throwing himself into the void from the fourth floor when the Police arrived, according to the same sources.