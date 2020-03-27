A 70-year-old man who had arrived in the country three days ago on a flight from Miami and was doing his mandatory isolation in a hotel in Recoleta was out of balance, was taken to the Fernández hospital and died this Thursday night of causes that are being investigated. .

The victim was housed at the Hotel Deco Recoleta along with his wife and 17 other passengers who had arrived in Ezeiza on Tuesday the 24th on flight 1305.

In the first medical examination it was found that had no symptoms of coronavirus, that he was in good health and had a history of gout, a common and painful form of arthritis that affects the joints and tissues due to an elevated level of uric acid in the blood.

He was checked again on Wednesday and had no temperature, but this Thursday he was examined three times. In the first two, at 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., he had no symptoms. At 5:00 p.m. they asked for assistance from the room due to temporary loss of space and time and fever.

The doctor who treated him recommended studies for “confusional syndrome”, SAME was called and he was taken to the Fernández hospital.

He died in the Fernández hospital at 10:13 p.m. The results of the analyzes are awaited to determine the causes of his death.