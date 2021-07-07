A man who claims to be the son of Sofía Vergara invaded her home

It is about the home she has with her husband Joe Manganiello in Beverly Hills. The actress has yet to comment on the matter.

Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello were attacked by a vandal at their Beverly Hills home.

The 17,000-square-foot property was attacked by a vandal early Monday morning.

The police arrived after an alert that a strange subject was invading the mansion of the Colombian actress.

Without problems, the authorities located the young aggressor, who claims to be the son of Sofía Vergara. In addition, he affirms that with this fact he seeks to contact the Hollywood star.

The assault completely ruined the exterior of the house, where the subject wrote in orange paint. Among the texts, “mom” and all her social network users were read, with the aim of getting the actress in contact with him.

The authorities, according to the TMZ portal, assure that it is not a joke since the young man really believes that Vergara is his mother. In any case, they do not believe that there is a relationship between the Colombian woman and this subject.

At the time of the assault, the couple was not at home for work reasons. Anyway, the police contacted Joe manganiello, who was present at the place.

The actor would have indicated to the authorities that this is not the first time they have faced problems with stalkers. He assured that, on two previous occasions, they have also had to go to the Los Angeles police.

It is estimated that repairing the damage caused costs more than $ 100,000, although it will be borne by the insurance company.

At the moment, the Hollywood couple has not given statements on the matter or confirmed if they will press charges against this fact.

The couple had gotten their dream home last year. The house is located in Beverly Hills and they acquired it for an amount of $ 30 million.

