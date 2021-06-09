A man was arrested for impersonating Trump and defrauding thousands of his followers



Donald Trump.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / .

A man illegally capitalized on the fascination created by the figure of the former president Donald trump in many of his followers and now he will pay it before the law.

Joshua Hall of Pennsylvania was charged with fraud for impersonating the Republican or his family to defraud thousands of people across the country, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Hall was posing as Trump to request funds on behalf of a false organization of the former president.

The subject managed to raise thousands of dollars and used it at his own expenses, according to a criminal complaint.

The alleged scheme took advantage of the creation of profiles on social networks of the Trump family, names and photographs.

“Hall used those accounts to gather more than 100,000 followers on social media, he also managed to get media coverage and used the public platform to exploit the false cause in his favor. The fictitious political organization claimed to be close to the president’s family “adds the demand.

In July, Hall created a social media profile posing as one of Trump’s brothers.

“He impersonated that person and then asked for funds to help the false political organization,” the complaint explains.

To make matters worse, Hall posed as Trump’s teenage son, Baron. “Hall created a fictional character and assured that he fully supported the organization, which was also patriotic.”

It is not yet known whether Hall has already hired an attorney.

This is not the first time someone has tried to take advantage of Trump supporters. In addition to high-profile figures, collections for the financing of the border wall were made during the Republican administration, which never reached that purpose.