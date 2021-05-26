A man warns his relatives in his obituary: "Family that hasn’t worried, don’t bother to come"

When it comes to obituaries, it is increasingly common to see ironic messages, full of humor or even warnings in those that, yes, they are still being put in the newspapers to fire the person.

Among the latter would be that of Antonio Martinez Barreiro, 92 years old, who wanted to send a notice to his relatives who, seeing what they saw, were not interested in him.

And that is clear from his own words, reproduced in a final note that has no waste: “Brothers and family who have not worried in all these years, do not bother to come”.

Previously, in the obituary published by Faro de Vigo, the usual parameters appear, such as the detailed information about the wake and burial. However, it is that final warning that has made the obituary a new viral element on social networks.

An obituary that recalls the one that was also published a few weeks ago to commemorate the anniversary of the death of Julián Arróniz Remiro, who died on April 6, 2020 at the age of 74.

In the end, Julián first thanks them for reminding him how they do it and then adds a warning that is applicable to anyone at this time. “Put your masks on and keep your distance. I wouldn’t want to see you around here. A big hug (we can give them here)”.