A man takes his life in Alcoy after stabbing his wife and children

A man has died from the injuries he inflicted on himself with a knife after allegedly stabbing his wife and two children, a 12-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, at his home in Alcoy (Alicante).

Sources of the investigation have reported that this episode of sexist violence occurred this Sunday minutes before 6:00 p.m. at the height of number 18 of Hispanidad Avenue in the city of Alcoy, where at first notice was received that the mother had managed to go out to the portal bleeding from a wound in the abdomen.

The later deceased also inflicted a stab at his daughter, which has been operated on in a hospital without knowing the severity, and caused a slight cut on the son’s neck.

Next, according to the same sources, the man stabbed himself with the intention of taking his own life and although he was transferred alive to a health center in custody, shortly after he died due to the severity of the injuries.

It is a family of Latin American origin (Nationality has not been confirmed) and there was also an elderly woman in a wheelchair at the home, who was not attacked.