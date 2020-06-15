The truth is that I’m not a doctor and I don’t know if this story I’m going to tell is common in hospitals or not, but the truth is that it has amazed me. Occasionally we read in some media the typical story of a person who has swallowed a small electronic product and then goes to the hospital. For example, that poor 7-year-old boy who inadvertently ate an Apple AirPod. A strange but understandable story. A child accidentally eats something small, it can happen.

But today is something totally different. On this occasion, the “supposedly ingested” object was not exactly small, but rather a charging cable. Of course it has happened in India, a market where half of the mobiles are from Xiaomi or Samsung. What brand would this cable be?

Don’t ask: does a person eat? a charging cable

As reported by The Hindu media, the 30-year-old patient came to the hospital with severe abdominal pain. When explaining to the doctors, he said that he had swallowed an earphone but what they found was not that, but a charging cable.

But be careful, because the story is much worse. In fact, the patient had not swallowed anything, not even the cable. This was not in the intestine but what they discovered is that the intelligent patient the cable had been inserted through the urethra which is basically the conduit through which people expel urine outside. You understand where the cable had gone, right?

In the end the story had a happy ending but the truth is that the doctor who treated him He admitted not having seen something like it in his 25-year career. I am sincerely happy for the patient, I hope that next time I will be more careful.

