A man surrenders after allegedly killing his partner in Girona

“Not one less,” reads the banner of this protester for women’s rights. (Photo: Erik McGregor via Getty Images)

A 48-year-old woman was murdered last night at her home in Porqueres (Girona, 4,700 inhabitants) by her partner, who at around 10:00 p.m. yesterday went to confess the crime to the police station in the neighboring town of Banyoles, where he was detained. The Mossos d’Esquadra reported this Thursday.

Agents from the Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) went to the couple’s house, together with members of the Medical Emergency System (SEM), where they confirmed the death of the woman, who presented signs of violence and injuries compatible with a knife .

The woman, according to sources in the investigation, is a 48-year-old Latvian citizen, while the alleged murderer is 45 years old and of Spanish nationality.

The inspection of the crime scene was carried out by Mossos investigators who are trying to clarify the circumstances in which the murder took place.

The corpse, according to sources close to the case, had wounds compatible with a knife, although work is still being done to clarify this crime of sexist violence.

The agents certified in any case that the victim was the partner of the man who had gone to the Banyoles police station and, now, the investigation is focused on confirming the details provided by the alleged murderer and the results of the autopsy.

An unbearable balance

The woman murdered in Porqueres brings to 16 the fatalities of sexist violence so far this year in Spain, and is the fifth in Catalonia, the first in the province of Girona. In addition, six minors have been orphaned and another two have been murdered by their parents according to the statistics of the Government Delegation against Gender Violence.

If confirmed as a sexist murder, it would already be 1,094 victims …

