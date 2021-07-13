A man sues seven airlines and the CDC for forcing the use of face masks



Photo: TerriAnneAllen / Pixabay

A man who disagrees with being forced to wear masks on flights has sued seven airlines and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC) and has taken his case directly to the Supreme Court.

The man, named Lucas Wall, asked the Supreme Court to issue a preliminary injunction against the CDC to end the obligation to wear face masks. The mandate to wear face masks has been extended until September 13.

Last month, Lucas Wall, who resides in Washington, DC, filed two lawsuits, one against the CDC and one against seven airlines. Wall argued that the mask mandate discriminated against people who could not use the masks for having an anxiety disorder.

In his 99-page request, Wall said: “I respectfully request a response no later than Friday, July 16, because I have a flight booked to Germany on Saturday, July 17 to visit my brother and his wife.”

Wall has yet to exhaust his appeals in the lower courts. With his emergency request to the Supreme Court, he is attempting to circumvent the formal process, legal experts said, according to Yahoo!

Experts also said that such requests are rarely accepted., and that this only occurs when irreparable damage can occur by not acting immediately.

Some experts also say the court would be more likely to accept Wall’s emergency request if a broad group of people found themselves in a similar situation to Wall’s. Otherwise, the application is likely to be rejected.

Wall’s previous lawsuits were filed in the US District Court in Orlando, so his application would go directly to Judge Clarence Thomas, who is part of the conservative wing of the court.

Judge Thomas will decide whether to take the application to full court.

Wall said he felt his arguments were sound, adding in an interview with Yahoo: “No one is wise enough to predict what the Supreme Court will do on a given issue.”

Emergency requests to the Supreme Court like Wall’s have become more frequent during the pandemic.

