Waiters on ‘First Dates’ occasionally like to cheer up couples’ dates with a game. On this occasion, Xose and Marc had to answer some random questions from the scratch game, so while they were having dessert, they had to tell each other what their sexual fetishes were. The appointment was difficult to start a little from the beginning, since Xose was not convinced by Marc’s height, but this information was soon forgotten when they began to meet.

The quote of Xose and Marc in ‘First dates’

“A man puts me in shorts“, she answered quickly. He told her that he thought more or less the same.” Lingerie, transparencies … “, Xose also helped him to list. Already in front of the camera, Marc has confessed feeling very comfortable talking about sex on the date : “I have seen immediately the plan I was carrying and it was more or less what I wanted and I was also looking for“She launched into asking him what excites him the most, to which he replied something that both of them could agree on:” The looks that speak to you, the caresses … “.

“Talking about sex is a natural thing that we adults do and, above all, the seduction game is important. Maybe I imagined it already in my underpants … “, Xose said to the camera with a laugh. Between questions and questions she insinuated to him:” Aren’t you hot? Good will be the wine, and you of course. “What were the sexual talents of each one was the following question, to which Xose answered that he is an active person and who strives to”enjoy and make enjoy, that’s what it’s about“

A happy ending

In the final decision, both were willing to have a second date, either to “discover what is there between the two”, as Marc said, or “to get to know us a little more by spending a day together“As Xose proposed. They certainly left happy and wanting more after this first date in which they discovered many things in common despite first impressions.

