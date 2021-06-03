A man pleaded guilty to the assault on the Capitol and set a precedent



Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Photo: JIM LO SCALZO / EFE

A man who stormed the United States Senate with a campaign flag of former President Donald Trump pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a charge related to the assault on the Capitol on January 6, in a case that could set a precedent for the rest of the detainees.

According to a statement from the Justice Department, Paul Hodgkins, 38 years old and originally from Tampa (in Florida), is accused of “obstructing an official procedure.”

This procedure was the joint session of the two houses of Congress to ratify the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the November elections and that had to be interrupted for several hours on January 6 by the assault of a mob of Trump supporters (2017 -2021) to the Capitol.

In addition to the five deaths, about 140 agents were attacked by pro-Trump protesters, who were armed with axes, bats, hockey sticks and other weapons, according to data from the authorities.

The charge against Hodgkins can carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $ 250,000, according to the Justice Department. The ruling will be read in a federal court in Washington DC on July 19.

Hodgkins did not reach a cooperation agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office and, unlike other defendants for the episode of the Capitol, is not accused of having collaborated with extreme right-wing extremist groups, or of conspiracy or violence.

Its ruling could serve other defendants who are torn between accepting cooperation agreements with the Prosecutor’s Office or moving forward with their judicial process.

The Justice Department revealed that about 440 people have been indicted on charges related to the January assault, including about 125 for assault on authorities.