A man planned to end the global internet

US authorities arrested a man who allegedly conspired to bomb an Amazon data center, which he believed would “wipe out about 70% of the internet.” Seth Aaron Pendley, 28, was arrested after receiving a fake explosive device from an undercover FBI agent and charged with a malicious attempt to destroy a building with an explosive.

He came to the attention of the FBI after someone reported his posts online. If convicted, Pendley could face up to 20 years in prison. According to the researchers, Pendley’s main goal was to damage Amazon’s web server network.

He believed that there were 24 buildings that “handle 70% of the Internet”, including services used by the CIA and FBI, according to a conversation detailed in the criminal complaint against him. Amazon Web Services (AWS) plays a very important role in the modern Internet, hosting and processing the information behind many popular websites and online services.