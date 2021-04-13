A man managed to eat 30,000 McDonald’s Big Macs in his life and is in Guinness records



Photo: Cate Gillon / Getty Images

More than 1.5 million Big Macs are sold every day in the United States alone, and Don Gorske is one of the people who buy this product almost daily.

Gorske is a native of Wisconsin and has been tasting the famous McDonald’s burger every day for nearly 50 years.. He is now 67 years old, and the first time he tried the burger was in 1972 when he arrived at the fast food restaurant after obtaining his driver’s license.

In 2018, Big Mac fan confessed that he had only stopped eating a Big Mac about eight times since 1972, one of which was on April 27, 1988, the day her mother passed away. “She asked me not to eat a Big Mac on the day she died, in memory of her,” Gorske said, according to Mashed.

Don Gorske said the first time he tried a Big Mac he ended up eating nine in all. “It was like I couldn’t eat enough hamburgers,” he said.

Although the number of hamburgers he has eaten to date is unknown, as of Friday, May 4, 2018, it reached a staggering 30,000.

In 2016, Gorske first entered the Guinness Book of Records when he reached 28,788 Big Macs. He later consolidated this feat by achieving the aforementioned 30,000 mark.

As a curious fact, Don Gorske’s health does not seem to have been affected by the high intake of this product. “At my last checkup I had low cholesterol and my blood pressure was perfect,” said the McDonald’s fanatic.

At the moment, Gorske plans to break his own record by eating 40,000 Big Macs, a figure that he plans to reach in 2032.

Instant success

The Big Mac was created by Jim Delligatti, a McDonald’s franchisee, in 1967. Delligatti invented the product with the intention of directly competing with Burger King’s hamburger, the Whopper.

The franchisee created the burger using only ingredients that were already in McDonald’s kitchens.

He is responsible for the two-story design of the hamburger and the elaboration of the special sauce.

When he started selling this burger at his branch, sales skyrocketed, and a year later the Big Mac was already sold nationwide.

