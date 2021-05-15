A man loses his alliance on a remote island and months later is located around a fish

An Australian man has achieved to locate, in the most unexpected way, The alliance that lost months ago while swimming on a beach during a Christmas vacation on Norfolk Island in the Pacific Ocean.

Nathan reeves he had traveled with his wife, Suzie quintal, to Norfolk Island to visit his family over the Christmas holidays. That’s when Reeves lost the ring while swimming on a beach in Emily’s Bay.

“I always tell him to take it off before going swimming. He lost it one day before our second anniversary of weddings “, has assured Quintal in declarations to Daily Mail Australia. The couple had lost all hope of finding the wedding ring until Susan Prior, an amateur diver, discovered the valuable object around the body of a fish.

After hearing that a couple had lost their wedding ring, he decided search them through Facebook to contact them.

“Metal can only be removed trapping the fish in a net and gently pulling it out“Prior explained to Daily Mail Australia. The diver assured that” the fish seems to be fine for now, but as it grows, the ring will cut it off.

After being located, now it only remains to find the method to find the fish again and remove the ring without causing harm.

“People are now trying to stock up on nets, some have diving equipment. glass bottom boats going to take a look (…). I have some friends on the island and they are quite convinced that they will find it, “said Suzie Quintal.