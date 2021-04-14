A man leaves the most painful review of a restaurant ever

Capture of the tweet of @SoyCamarero (Photo: TWITTER I AM WAITER)

Few posts can generate more reactions than a restaurant review. Only the WhatsApp conversations of relatives reach that level on Twitter.

The account @SoyCamarero is dedicated to collecting all kinds of images and texts related to the hospitality industry and one of the last ones that has been shared has been widely commented on the blue bird social network.

“There is criticism and then this,” writes the Twitter profile, attaching a screenshot of the painful review that a man left at a restaurant that already had a 3.7.

“When I was 15 I had to endure the loss of a friend and my grandfather in the same day. I thought it had been the hardest thing in life until I tried to eat your Milanese “, reads the text.

A publication that has exceeded a hundred likes in a few hours and is giving play on Twitter.

