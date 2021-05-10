A man kills six and commits suicide at a birthday party in Colorado

A police officer in the mobile home park where the shooting took place in Colorado. (Photo: Jerilee Bennett / AP)

A man has broken into a birthday party early Sunday morning in Colorado Springs (Colorado, USA) and has killed six people before committing suicide, according to local police. The minors have not been injured.

Police responded to a call alerting to the shooting at 12:18 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, the agents found six dead adults and another wounded man, who was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

According to police, a group of children and adults were celebrating a birthday party in a mobile home park when the event occurred.

A man, apparently the boyfriend of one of the victims, drove to the residence, entered and began shooting and then committed suicide. The children who were at the birthday party were not injured and are now in the custody of other family members, Colorado Springs Police said in their note.

“My heart breaks for the families who have lost a loved one and for the children who have lost their parents,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has also released a statement on the shooting. “My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of today’s tragic act of violence in Colorado Springs,” he said on his Twitter account.

So far in 2021 there have been 191 mass shootings

This is the worst episode of gun violence in the US since March 22, when a man killed 10 people in a supermarket in the city of Boulder.

