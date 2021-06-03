A man kills his partner in Girona and surrenders to the Mossos

A man has delivered this Wednesday night to the Mossos in the town of Porqueres (Girona), where he has confessed that he has killed his partner, a 48-year-old woman, as reported by the regional police on Thursday.

Subject showed up around 10:00 p.m. at the Banyoles police station and stated that he had killed his partner. The agents went to the home, together with members of the Medical Emergency System (SEM), and there they found the victim and certified his death. The body showed signs of violence and stab-compatible wounds.

The agents of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Girona Police Region have taken charge of the investigation to clarify the circumstances of death.

The woman, according to sources in the investigation, is a 48-year-old Latvian citizen, while the alleged murderer is 45 years old and of Spanish nationality.

The crime scene inspection It was carried out by the Mossos researchers.

The body, according to sources close to the case, had wounds compatible with a knife, although work is still being done to clarify this crime of sexist violence.

The agents certified in any case that the victim was the partner of the man who had gone to the Banyoles police station and, now, the investigation is focused on confirming the details provided by the alleged murderer and on the autopsy results.

As reported by the TSJC, the Court of Instruction 1 of Girona, acting as guard, carried out the lifting cadaver. The proceedings ended around 5 in the morning.

There is no judicial record between the couple.

They received care for financial problems

The detained man and the victim had received care of social services for economic problems, but never for any situation that had to do with their relationship, as confirmed by the mayor, Francesc Castañer.

Castañer has appeared this Thursday to condemn the crime and to express the support of the council to the victim’s family and friends and has also given this information about his situation and that of the alleged murderer.

“There was some economic issue that was dealt with from social services, but in no case of gender violence”, the mayor of Porqueres has pointed out.

This town in the Pla de l’Estany region has decreed three official days of mourning, according to Francesc Castañer.

“From Porqueres we condemn crime and all those that are carried out against women and in the domestic sphere,” said Castañer, who stressed that the fight against these behaviors will be repeated “tomorrow and in the days to come.”

The mayor, who has highlighted the importance of victims reporting situations of violence in the domestic sphere, has announced a rally to support family and friends of the deceased and to reject the murder, which will take place at 7:00 p.m. in this town in Girona.

16 fatalities of sexist violence in 2021

The woman murdered in Porqueres raises to 16 the fatal victims of sexist violence so far this year in Spain, and it is the fifth in Catalonia, the first in the province of Girona.

What’s more, six minors have been orphaned and another two have been murdered by their parents according to the statistics of the Government Delegation against gender violence.

If confirmed as a macho murder, they would already be 1,094 fatalities from this type of violence since January 1, 2003.

Among the first convictions of crime, CCOO has expressed its rejection “to a violence that, even today, is exercised against women just because they are women.”

Through a statement, this trade union association shows its “outrage and concern” for these events and “adds to the demand for the public powers to recognize the fight for women’s rights and to eradicate sexist violence as a matter of State.”

CCOO transmits its condolences to the family and the environment of the victim and calls on “people, organizations and institutions” to eradicate this type of aggression.

Minute of silence in the Parliament



The president of the Parliament, Laura Borràs, has condemned this Wednesday in the plenary session of the Catalan Chamber the sexist murder that occurred this Wednesday in Porqueres (Girona), after which he has urged the deputies to hold a minute of silence.

“I regret and condemn this crime and I reiterate the Parliament’s commitment to eradicate any form of violence against women “, Borràs has affirmed at the beginning of the parliamentary session, and has sent the support of the Chamber to the relatives and friends of the murdered woman.