a man killed and a policeman injured trying to save a trapped woman

A neighbor of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) has died in a fire in which an agent of the urban guard has been injured by breaking down the door of the damaged house and saving a neighbor.

As reported by the Fire Brigade of the Generalitat, they have received the notice of the fire at 6:33 p.m. and eight crews have traveled to the place to deal with the fire that has affected the entire home.

The Emergency Medical System (SEM) has attended to the neighbor who suffered smoke inhalation and has been rescued by an agent of the urban guard of L’Hospitalet, who was injured when the door of the damaged house was knocked down.

Lamentem la mort d’un veí in a fire in c. Sant Antoni. The quick intervention of an agent from Guàrdia Urbana that has turned out to be successful, has saved a vein. Send the condolences to the family of the victim and aggravate the feina als serveis d’emergències, @mossos and @bomberscat to investigate pic.twitter.com/xjKYsbFfqE – Núria Marín / ❤️ (@nuriamarinlh) April 29, 2021

The mayor of L’Hospitalet, Núria Marín, has lamented on Twitter the death of this neighbor, on Sant Antoni street, and has highlighted that “the rapid intervention of an agent of the urban guard, who has been injured, has saved a neighbor. “Núria Marín conveyed her condolences to the victim’s family and thanked the emergency services for their work.