A man is shot in a barber shop

A 32-year-old man was injured at noon this Friday by a shot in the right leg after being shot by two guys in a hairdresser in the Madrid neighborhood of Villaverde Bajo, according to sources from Emergencias Madrid and the Higher Police Headquarters.

The events, the causes of which are unknown, have occurred shortly before 1:00 p.m. this Friday in that place on 26 Juan José Martínez Seco street. The first to arrive were a National Police patrol, whose agents have practiced a very well-made tourniquet on the victim before the arrival of the Samur-Civil Protection toilets. .

After the assistance, he was transferred consciously and hemodynamically stable to the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid, where he was admitted with a reserved prognosis. The National Police investigates the events and seeks the two authors, who they fled by car. The first inquiries point to a reckoning.