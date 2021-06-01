A man is shot dead in Manises (Valencia)

A man, whose identity was not provided, died this Monday after getting shot in the Valencian town of Manises.

The Police were looking for the aggressor this Monday night, who apparently fled on foot from the scene.

Sources of the investigation indicated that the event occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the Torrente street de Manises in circumstances that are unknown at the moment.

The same sources indicated that everything indicates that it is a homicide, although they could not specify the identity or nationality of the victim and her aggressor.

They also stated that a search device to try to locate the author of the shot.