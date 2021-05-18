A man in his 30s is stabbed to death in Puente de Vallecas

A man in his 30s died at dawn this Tuesday after being found on Puerto Navacerrada street, in the Madrid district of Puente de Vallecas, in cardiorespiratory arrest and with two stab wounds, as reported by Emergencias Madrid.

The event took place minutes after 00:00. SAMUR-Civil Protection personnel came to the scene after receiving a warning from a young man lying at the height of the number 20 of Puerto de Navacerrada street.

In the place was found the man, who did not carried documents identification, although the doctors calculated that he would be about 30 years old.

The man was in cardiorespiratory arrest and had two stab wounds, one in the right hemithorax and one in the left armpit, as detailed by Emergencias Madrid.

After performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers during more than half an hour, SAMUR-Civil Protection confirmed the death of the man.

The National Police, who also appeared at the scene, has opened a investigation.