A man hangs 100 meters after breaking a glass bridge in China

The glass bridges are very famous in certain regions of China for several years. A tourist attraction through which thousands of people pass a year and are not suitable for people prone to vertigo.

Despite the security of these bridges, the force of nature has done his thing collapsing one of them on Piyan Mountain, in the Chinese city of Longjing. The strong ones winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour have been the cause of this disaster, according to the British outlet Daily Mail.

A man was on the bridge the moment the crystal has given way, which has left a breathtaking image of this clinging to the railing hanging more than 100 meters high.

Someone was trapped high up on a suspended glass walkway at a scenic spot in north east China yesterday when high winds caused glass panels to fall out around them. They were eventually able to climb to safety. pic.twitter.com/0vkFHasyWh – Matt Knight (@MattCKnight) May 8, 2021

The Chinese agency Xinhua has echoed the subsequent moments in which the man has been rescued and has indicated that he was transferred to the hospital, where have you been receiving psychological counseling after the ordeal.