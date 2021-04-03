A man dies after cutting his chest with an agricultural machine in A Coruña

A man died this Saturday in the Coruña municipality of Melide after suffering a accident with a grinder while working on a livestock farm in the area.

According to sources from the Civil Guard, the man was clearing his farm when he he broke the disk of the agricultural machine and it stuck in his chest.

It happened in the Folladela parish around 12:00 noon. It was the health services of 061 that contacted the emergency center of 112 to report that a man had suffered this accident, so they mobilized a medicalized helicopter based in Santiago.

According to the same sources of the Benemérita, the victim was transferred to the PAC of Melide, where finally death was certified. For this reason, the health services canceled the aircraft’s displacement.

To clarify the circumstances of the event, agents of the Civil Guard and Local Police after being notified by the managers of 112.