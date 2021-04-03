A man dies after cutting himself with the chainsaw he worked

A man has died in suffering a cut with the chainsaw that he was driving on some land he owned in the parish of Aldan, in Cangas (Pontevedra).

As reported this Friday by the CIAE 112 Galicia, the events occurred on the 12.00 hours, when a relative of the man requested urgent medical assistance for the man.

After receiving the notice, 112 requested the intervention of the personnel of Sanitary Urxencias de Galicia-061 that, despite his efforts, he could do nothing to save his life.

In order to clarify the circumstances of the event, the Integrated Center for Emergency Assistance (CIAE) 112 Galicia informed the Civil Guard and Local Police officers of the situation.

In addition, firefighters were informed of the Morrazo and to the members of the Civil Protection of the locality.