The patient had 80 years, passed away this Saturday at the Domingo Funes Hospital in Santa María de Punilla and He is the third person to die from this disease in the province.

The news was reported by the mayor of La Cumbre, Pablo Alicio, on his Facebook account: “We have just received the news of the unfortunate death of our neighbor who was hospitalized at the Domingo Funes Hospital, who was a carrier of the COVID-19 virus. We express our deepest condolences and respect to his family and friends, asking for his tranquility and eternal rest.“

In the last 24 hours There were 167 new positive cases for coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected in the country to 2,142. During the day there were 7 deaths from COVID-19 and the number of deceased rose to 90

In the last 24 hours, an 82-year-old woman living in the province of Buenos Aires also died; and 5 men, two residents in the City of Buenos Aires (CABA), aged 69 and 71; and three residents in the province of Buenos Aires, aged 47, 79 and 62.

Of the total infected, 816 (38%) are imported, 712 (33%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 304 (14%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under epidemiological investigation. Córdoba is one of the provinces with the highest number of coronavirus infections in the country: 23 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, and the total in the province amounted to 201, ranking only behind the province of Buenos Aires (544) and the city of Buenos Aires (578).

“Usually ten pits were dug per day. Now, with the reinforcement of the Army, they are reaching close to 90 “he explained Damian Bizzi, spokesperson for Suoem. “We believe that some 300 new graves must have already been dug”, full.

The Córdoba government today declared an epidemiological alert status in the corridor that involves the towns of Mendiolaza, Villa Allende, Saldán and La Calera, to the northwest quadrant of the city of Córdoba, as a result of the appearance of different coronavirus outbreaks in the area.

Last night, the president Alberto Fernández announced that it will extend the mandatory quarantine until April 26 inclusive. It will be the third consecutive phase of confinement and the President does not rule out a fourth phase, which will depend on a single statistical fact: the curve of the pandemic. If the number of infected and dead falls continuously, the quarantine will be relaxed and then it will end. Otherwise, the head of state will order a new phase, which will include the first days of May.

Globally, according to figures released by Johns Hopkins University, 102,026 deaths have been recorded worldwide, with 1,681,964 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of the total, 374,509 people managed to recover.