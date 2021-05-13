A man cooks a pizza on Guatemala’s Pacaya volcano

Entrepreneur David García has recently spent his free time baking pizzas on the Pacaya volcano in Guatemala. Recall that the volcano began to erupt in February 2021, and has been like this for the last few weeks.

Garcia places the pizzas in a metal skillet that withstands almost 1,000 ºC and he also wears protective gear.

There have been few tourists who have climbed the Pacaya to savor a piece of this “lava pizza” and post photos on social networks: a new gastronomic fashion. The pizza is cooked on the lava that gushes from the Pacaya volcano, but of course, it is not as precise as an oven. Garcia has to make sure that the temperature does not rise too high and does not burn the molds and the dough.