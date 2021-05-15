A man contracted three different diseases from a tick bite in the United States

A 70-year-old man contracted three different diseases after being bitten by a tick in Oregon, United States, according to a study by BMJ Case Reports.

He went to the emergency room with fever, ankle swelling, leg pain, and nausea. Tests on her revealed that she had kidney damage, anemia, possible liver damage, and thrombocytopenia (low platelets).

The man told the doctors that on that ankle suffered a sting a month ago. It was then that they began to consider the possibility that it was a tick.

The patient tested positive for Babesia microti, Anaplasma phagocytophilum, and Borrelia burgdorferi.

“Infection with three tick-borne diseases at the same time is relatively rare“, assured the health workers.

The three diseases are treatable with antibiotics, so the symptoms he suffered quickly alleviated.

Diseases transmitted by these eight-legged arachnids are becoming more common in United States.