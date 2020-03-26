An Icelandic man who tested positive for covid-19 was infected by two strains of the virus simultaneously, in what is believed to be the first case of such a double infection in the world.

By: Web Writing

A Iceland An unprecedented case was recorded that set off alarms from the country’s authorities. A man who tested positive for COVID-19 was infected by two strains of the virus simultaneously.

It is believed to be the first case of this type of double infection in the world, according to the RÚV network, the neurologist and executive director of the biopharmaceutical company deCODE, Kári Stefánsson, told the chain Monday.

The second strain turns out to be a mutation of the covid-19 original and, according to the specialist, one of the two strains It could be more infectious than the other.

“We found that a person had two types of viruses; on the one hand, the virus with a specific mutation and, on the other hand, the virus without that mutation. It was discovered that all those that the individual infected had only the virus with the mutation”, Kári said.

“It could be a coincidence, but it could also mean that the virus with the mutation was more virulent than the one without the mutation,” he added.

The expert noted that the mutation found in this sample with a double infection has not been seen so far in any other country, according to international databases.

For his part, he argued that the diversity of genetic sequences found in the samples of COVID-19 in Iceland indicates that the virus was brought into the country from a wider range of areas than previously thought. The authorities estimate that the main origins of Icelandic infections are Italy, Austria and Great Britain.