A man brutally assaults a 65-year-old Asian woman in the middle of the street

In broad daylight and on a busy street in Midtown Manhattan (New York), a 65-year-old Asian woman has been brutally assaulted by a man who, according to the police, uttered “anti-Asian insults”, as reported by the US media CBS News.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 3/29/21 at approx 11:40 AM, in front of 360 W 43 St in Manhattan, the suspect punched and kicked a 65-year-old woman while making anti-Asian statements. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/WRE4kSHtRG – NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 30, 2021

The NYPD has asked citizen collaboration to find the suspect, posting on his Twitter account a video captured by the security camera of a hotel in front of which the attack took place in which it is observed as the man kicks the woman to the ground and then kicks him several more times. While this is happening, two hotel workers observe the events without intervening, and even close the door when the man is walking away and the woman tries to get up.

The attack took place on Monday, around 11:40 a.m., and the woman had to be hospitalized with serious injuries.

The attack, along with another that left an Asian man unconscious in the New York subway that same day, is being investigated as a hate crime, part of an increase in this type of aggression against the Asian community since the beginning of the pandemic.

On the other hand, the Brodsky Organization, which manages the hotel, has released a statement announcing that one of the employees who witnessed the incident has been suspended while the investigation is taking place and they are trying to identify the other.