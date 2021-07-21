A man breaks up with his girlfriend after telling her that he was not convinced by ‘Black Widow’

We know that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe experience each premiere of a new film in the series with great passion and a fairly strong intensity. These people are capable of putting a Marvel movie before just about anything else. What we could not imagine is that someone would be able to break up with your partner over a Marvel movie.

Obviously not all couples have to share the same tastes when it comes to movies and series, but this is something that this anonymous man does not seem to have realized. when he decided to leave his girlfriend after watching ‘Black Widow’. This girl tells the whole story in an anonymous Reddit post in which she begins by explaining this situation going back to the origin of the conflict: “We had just finished watching the ‘Black Widow’ movie, and I told her that I really liked the beginning but that by the middle all the action scenes seemed a bit messy and complex and I ended up not enjoying it as much. ” So far there does not seem to be any problem, since the film does not have to be liked by everyone, it would only be missing. However, this girl continues to allude to how, after telling this to her boyfriend, the following happened: “He told me that this had happened because he had not understood some ‘internal’ Easter eggs since he had not seen half of the movies of Marvel “.

This was the trigger that caused the beginning of the end for this couple, as the girl says that the only movie she had not seen was ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. Then he called her a liar because, as this girl collects, “she hadn’t really seen these movies because she hadn’t sat down to watch them in order” and because “I hadn’t told her about the other movies. The young woman defended herself arguing that he could not say what she had seen and what not and he He put her to the test by asking her about the plot of each of the Marvel movies to check that he had actually seen them, as if it were a pop quiz.

The one you messed up, Natasha

Concluding this surreal true story, she called him “controller” and answered the following: “I can connect the dots when I watch the movies, it is not rocket science.” After this he, very angry with his girlfriend, decided to sleep that night on the sofa, which did not seem to bode well for the couple. The girl ends the post by effectively announcing her breakup: “I tried to sit him down to have a conversation but he kept getting defensive.” The young woman appreciates all the support received while trying to assimilate what happened.

This is the original post:

AITA for calling my bf a gatekeeper? https://t.co/MP5hLZ2wvt pic.twitter.com/TCkMHCmMc4 ? Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_reddit) July 19, 2021

‘Black Widow’ is available in theaters and on Disney Plus with Premium Access.