A man arrested in Madrid after spitting and trying to suffocate another for “fagot”

National Police deployed in Madrid (Photo: Marcos del Mazo via LightRocket via Getty Images)

The National and Municipal Police of Madrid arrested a man in Puerta del Sol on Thursday after spitting and trying to suffocate a young man shouting “fag”.

The homophobic assault occurred around 2 p.m. An individual named Francisco was spat on by others without a word or prior gestures. The victim reproached him and asked why he was doing it, to which the aggressor replied: “You know that very well, for a fag.”

But the attack did not end there, since when he warned him that he would call the police, he rushed towards him, hitting him with punches and kicks and trying to suffocate him by grabbing his neck tightly with his hands. The victim managed to get away and ask for help from the agents who were passing by.

He blamed the attacked person for “having hinted at him”

Officers from the National and Municipal Police quickly came to the scene, detaining the attacker, who tried to justify himself by assuring that the attacked “had made a suggestion.” He and the neighbors questioned denied it. Francisco has presented a detailed complaint of what happened at the police station with the medical report of the injuries.

The Madrid Observatory against LGTBphobia has counted more than twenty homophobic attacks so far in 2021. In the absence of definitive data, 211 attacks were reported in 2020, a figure lower than the previous year due to the pandemic and home confinement, although attacks on the Internet and social networks have increased greatly.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.