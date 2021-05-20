A man arrested for killing his wife with a gunshot in Laviana (Asturias)

A woman, at the 8M demonstration in the Vallecas neighborhood, Madrid, on March 8, 2021. (Photo: Oscar Gonzalez / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Civil Guard has detained a 51-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of the death of his 48-year-old wife from a gunshot in the Asturian town of Pola de Laviana, sources from the armed institute have informed Efe.

The events occurred around 4:20 am last morning in an apartment located at number 3 of Tarna port street, sources close to the investigation have added.

The homicide was reported to the Civil Guard by a 20-year-old son of the couple.

The Government Delegation against Gender Violence is already working to confirm if the murder is a new case of gender violence. If so, so far this year there would be 13 women murdered in Spain due to sexist violence.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

A man arrested for killing his ex-partner and his seven-year-old son in Mallorca

Women with endometriosis, banned from entering the National Police

The Government confirms the fourth sexist murder in just 24 hours

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.