A man arrested for killing his ex-partner and his seven-year-old son in Mallorca

Several neighbors near the house where the alleged sexist murder took place in Sa Pobla this Monday. (Photo: EFE / Cati Cladera)

The Civil Guard has arrested the alleged perpetrator of the sexist murder that occurred this Monday in the Mallorcan town of Sa Pobla, the first of this year 2021 in the Balearic Islands. The man allegedly killed his ex-partner and their seven-year-old son.

As reported by the Civil Guard to the media, the alleged perpetrator of the sexist crime, a 36-year-old man, was arrested this day at around 8:00 p.m. after he had contacted the agents to surrender himself.

The bodies of the victims, a 26-year-old woman and her minor son, have been located around 5:20 p.m. this Monday in a house in Sa Pobla.

It is, according to the insular institution, the first murder by sexist violence of this year 2021 in the Balearic Islands.

The murdered young woman has become the 1,088th victim in the entire state since 2003. Her youngest son is also considered a victim of sexist violence.

Agents of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard continue to take charge of the police investigation. According to sources close to the investigation, everything indicates that there were previous complaints of violence made by the woman, whose body appeared lifeless on Monday.

The president of the Government of the islands, Francina Armengol, has expressed on Twitter her “anger, sadness and a broken heart” for the sexist murder of Sa Pobla. “We lose a woman and her child. We cannot allow it, no one can be indifferent to that. Together we have to put an end to this barbarity now ”, he stated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The Mossos arrest a man for killing his ex-wife in Manresa (Barcelona)

The brutal sexist aggression on a train that generates chills in the networks

The woman beheaded by her husband was classified as “low risk” 9 days before being murdered

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.