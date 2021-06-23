A man arrested for an alleged case of sexist violence and for attacking the agents who helped the victim

A National Police car, in a file photo (Photo: Eduardo Sanz / Europa Press via .)

The Local Police of Logroño has reported this Wednesday of the arrest, last Sunday, of a man for an alleged crime of sexist violence against his partner in a central street of the city. The detainee, later, also attacked the agents who came to help the victim.

Before a citizen call from a witness who warned of an alleged act of sexist violence on a street in the center of the city, Local Police agents appeared and found an individual in a very upset and aggressive state who intended to attack his partner.

At the request of the agents to stop yelling, he began to attack and insult them. The man, who had a history of sexist violence against his partner, was arrested. Four local police officers were slightly injured by the detainee, and his partner had injuries due to the assault.

