A man and a woman injured after shooting in Overtown – Telemundo Miami (51)

Two people were hospitalized after being shot early Wednesday morning after an incident near downtown Miami.

Miami Police Department officer Michael Vega said the incident occurred just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 1st Place and 17th Street, where officers arrived after being alerted by a ShotSpotter after detecting shots close.

Once the law enforcement officers arrived, they found a man shot in the stomach and a woman with gunshot wounds to the back and shoulder.

Both were transported to the Ryder Trauma Center, at the moment their identities and health conditions are unknown.

Police have not released any information about the possible suspect, nor any additional details about the cause of the shooting. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.