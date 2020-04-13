The head of an important investment fund with Argentine bonds affirmed that it is possible that in the next month an agreement will be reached with the Government regarding the debt.

Robert Koenigsberger, Gramercy’s chief financial officer, told Bloomberg TV today that Argentina needs temporary relief to recover and then start paying its creditors, as proposed by President Alberto Fernández.

In this sense, he considered that you better offer an interest reduction bonus (called Front-loaded interest-reduction bond, or FLIRB) qThink of an agreement to extend the payment terms, through a “standstill”, as proposed by other bondholders and economists.

This title would not pay interest at first, but later, as the country recovers its ability to pay, it would allow increasing payment, he explained..

“Its more inteligent. There is a deep risk in the implementation of a complete standstill, because you have to reach the majority among creditors, “he explained.

“If a renegotiation can be achieved that provides the benefits of an extension of terms at the beginning, but at the same time allows a better agreement, isn’t it a better way to move forward?” He asked.

In addition, he said that, despite the great financial chaos generated by the pandemic, it is possible to reach an agreement in the next month with the Government, which plans to launch its offer for bondholders the day after tomorrow.

“It is absolutely possible to reach an agreement. Argentina and other governments will need time to recover. I think that the market, before the pandemic, had already indicated to the country that it was going to have time. What the country needs is a relief in its cash flow, a window to recover, “he explained.

“You can find a solution that is not with a zero sum game,” he clarified.

Gramercy was one of the funds that has been in permanent contact with Argentina for several months.

In fact, its executives traveled to Buenos Aires to meet with the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, and with the head of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, as well as their peers from Fintech, BlackRock, Pimco and Ashmore, among others.

Although in this group not all have the same vision or share the same strategy, yes they are united by the objective that the country does not fall into default, unlike the more aggressive hedge funds that, if the price of the bonds falls more, they will choose to return to litigate in the courts of New York.

These face-to-face discussions took place before the outbreak of the pandemic and then followed virtually.

More than the exit rate, one of the central points of the debate is the country’s repayment capacity in the medium term.

The government has argued that it cannot make any payments until 2024, while investors want to collect part of the interest on the bonds they have in the meantime.

Both Argentina and the Government have expressed that, since sovereign debt is not sustainable, there must be a significant reduction in interest payments, a generous grace period, and a potential capital drawdown.

However, several economists questioned this technical analysis, which is based on the fact that debt is around 90% of GDP, when the debt to be renegotiated is less than 50% of GDP.

In the past, Gramercy was an active player in the exchange market to get out of the default that Kirchnerism developed in 2005 and 2010.