A major solar flare, captured by NASA

The POT has captured the image of a major solar flare and has spread it to put ‘face’ to the Sun when it registers such alterations in its activity. Is about a flare of 5 and a half million degrees Celsius (10 million degrees Fahrenheit) as reported by the Solar Dynamics Observatory of the American space agency, which constantly monitors the Sun.

Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation, although it “cannot pass through the Earth’s atmosphere to physically affect human beings,” the same sources report. However, it “can disturbing the layer of the atmosphere through which GPS and communications signals travel when they are intense enough, “they add.

The space agency has classified the image’s eruption, which reached its peak on July 3 at 4:29 p.m. Spanish time, in class X1.5. These are the most intense type of flares, while the number provides more information about its strength (an X2 eruption is twice as intense as an X1).