A major internet outage affects thousands of sites around the world – here’s what is known



Amazon Web Services was one of the sites affected by the internet outage.

Hundreds of websites worldwide, including CNN, The New York Times, Amazon Web Services, Shopify, PayPal, Reddit and that of the British Government, experienced drops in the last hours as a result of a problem with the configuration of the system of the cloud provider Fastly.

“We have identified a configuration in the services that caused the outages in our POPs worldwide and have disabled those settings. Our global network is returning to operations, ”Fastly said in a statement on Twitter.

Hacker attack?

At the moment, hackers cannot be ruled out in massive interruptions in services.

From the Fastly status page it was confirmed at 7am of the world crash. “The problem was identified and a solution has been applied. Customers may experience an increase in source load as services return globally, ”the message reads.

Jake Moore, a cybersecurity specialist at ESET, quoted by Forbes, considered that although at the moment it cannot be established if the failure was the result of a malicious action, the above cannot be ruled out. He also stated that the situation highlights the importance and significance of these hosting companies and what they represent. “It’s going to be difficult to pinpoint an attack at this early stage of development, but you can’t rule out because of the impact that a possible attack could have. These middle suppliers are an easy target should they ever get hit with the perfect attack. Many areas would be significantly impacted as a result of this, along with an unavoidable financial impact, “said the expert.

Fastly reported problems with content delivery networks (CDN)

A previous message from the entity indicated that they were investigating problems with content delivery networks (CDN).

CDNs are used to take you to the visitor important web content at high speeds at maximum performance.

The outage caused visitors to the web pages to receive error messages such as “Error 503 Service Unavailable” and “connection failure.”

The website crash detector “DownDetector” also reported that sites like Squarespace, Shopify, Vimeo, Imgur, Tidal, Weightwatchers and Kickstarter were inaccessible in various parts of the world.

What is Fastly?

Fastly is a company of content delivery network (CDN). The main objective of the company is to help users view digital content more quickly.

Additional, the company is provider of information security services and video delivery, among others.

“Our powerful cloud platform enables developers to run, protect and deliver websites and applications, as close to users as possible, to create unforgettable experiences on a global scale, ”the company reports on its website.